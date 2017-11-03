WTSP
Suspect in New York City terror attack issued speeding ticket in Arizona

Police believe Sayfullo Saipov had planned the NYC terror attack for weeks. Here's what know about the 29-year-old from Uzbekistan. (USA TODAY)

12 News , KPNX 3:54 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Sayfullo Saipov, the suspected terrorist in the Manhattan truck attack, was issued a speeding ticket in Arizona along I-17, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, Saipov had a Pennsylvania driver’s license and he was driving a commercial vehicle. A trooper pulled Saipov over and issued him a repair order and commercial vehicle inspection report. Saipov had been driving along I-17.

Saipov was also issued a speeding ticket, DPS said.

"We don’t know why he was in Arizona on May 5, 2014 but we have since sent all that information to the FBI," a spokesperson for the department said.

Saipov is accused of being the man behind the New York City terror attack on Halloween that left eight dead and a dozen injured.

