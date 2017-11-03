Suspect in New York City terror attack issued speeding ticket in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Sayfullo Saipov, the suspected terrorist in the Manhattan truck attack, was issued a speeding ticket in Arizona along I-17, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
According to DPS, Saipov had a Pennsylvania driver’s license and he was driving a commercial vehicle. A trooper pulled Saipov over and issued him a repair order and commercial vehicle inspection report. Saipov had been driving along I-17.
Saipov was also issued a speeding ticket, DPS said.
"We don’t know why he was in Arizona on May 5, 2014 but we have since sent all that information to the FBI," a spokesperson for the department said.
Saipov is accused of being the man behind the New York City terror attack on Halloween that left eight dead and a dozen injured.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs