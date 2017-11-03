Suspect in New York City terror attack issued speeding ticket in Arizona

Sayfullo Saipov. (Photo: 12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Sayfullo Saipov, the suspected terrorist in the Manhattan truck attack, was issued a speeding ticket in Arizona along I-17, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, Saipov had a Pennsylvania driver’s license and he was driving a commercial vehicle. A trooper pulled Saipov over and issued him a repair order and commercial vehicle inspection report. Saipov had been driving along I-17.

Saipov was also issued a speeding ticket, DPS said.

"We don’t know why he was in Arizona on May 5, 2014 but we have since sent all that information to the FBI," a spokesperson for the department said.

Saipov is accused of being the man behind the New York City terror attack on Halloween that left eight dead and a dozen injured.

