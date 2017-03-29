Suspect in 'skipping' shoplifter case arrested

A man who was the subject of internet scoffing when surveillance video showed him using a cart as a scooter during his escape is in custody, Pinellas County sheriff's deputies said.

Detectives arrested Matthew Marceau, 45, for taking $650 in items, including a large amount of seafood, from a Walmart in Seminole on March 16.

Patrol deputies helped to identify Marceau as the suspect.

Marceau was taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He was charged with one count of Grand Theft.

When the surveillance video of the crime was posted on the Pinellas County sheriff's Facebook page, commenters made fun of the suspect for not parking closer to the front door and for using the cart as a getaway vehicle.





