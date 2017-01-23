Suspect named in fatal Palmetto shooting

Terry McDonald

Manatee County sheriff's deputies have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man.

On Friday night, deputies went to a home in the 2300 block of 1st Avenue East in Palmetto to investigate the report of a shooting. At the home, they found Robert Brewer suffering from a gunshot. He was declared dead a few minutes later.

On Monday, detectives obtained a second-degree murder warrant for Terry McDonald, 27.

Anyone with information on McDonald's whereabouts should contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

