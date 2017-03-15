Suspect shoots at deputies after killing mother's fiancé; 1 deputy injured by gunfire

10News Exclusive: A neighbor shared photos of the suspect being arrested with 10News reporter Eric Glasser. (Photo: Provided)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect whom Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said has mental health issues killed his mother's fiancé and shot multiple times at deputies Wednesday morning after they were called to the scene for a domestic disturbance.

One deputy was shot in the leg after the suspect fired at least 30 rounds from inside the trailer he shares with his mother, Susan Difabbio, 63, located at 5170 80th Way North in unincorporated Pinellas County.

The gunfire struck neighboring homes and vehicles and had deputies pinned down. PSCO deputy, Michael Ficocelli, 30, was shot when he tried to retrieve his rifle.

He is reportedly in good condition at Bayfront Medical Center.

Sheriff Gualtieri addressed the media Wednesday afternoon to give the details on what led up to the shooting and standoff with deputies.

Gualtieri said that Falsey got into an argument with his mother over her refusal to purchase doughnuts. Falsey was also angry about Difabbio's fiancé, Daniel Kulwicki, and his status as a registered sex offender.

Deputies arrived at the trailer around 9:30 a.m. Difabbio exited the residence and was not harmed but Falsey remained inside with Kulwicki.

Jeffrey Falsey is seen in a prior booking photo. (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

It would be the second time deputies would be called to the home this year. Falsey was out on bond after being arrested for allegedly battering Difabbio during another domestic incident in January.

Gualtieri said deputies were aware of Falsey possessing several weapons, including a 12-gauge shotgun, a TEC-9 handgun, a .45-caliber handgun and a 223 rifle. The guns were provided by Falsey's father, the Sheriff said.

Those weapons were not seized during January's arrest because deputies did not have probable cause to take them.

Deputies then approached the front door and established verbal communication with Falsey, who invited them inside. The deputies did not enter the residence, where Falsey was allegedly waiting to ambush them, Gualtieri said.

Falsey then started firing multiple times outside of the residence, with one round striking Dep. Ficocelli. Gualtieri said that Falsey was using a home surveillance system to watch the deputies' movements.

The SWAT team was called to the scene and a large perimeter was set up to protect the public from the gunfire.

The gunfire ended and SWAT negotiators were able to convince Falsey to surrender peacefully. Gualtieri said that no deputies returned fire during this time.

10News reporter Eric Glasser was at the scene where he obtained exclusive photos of Falsey surrendering to deputies. Falsey was not injured.

When deputies entered the trailer, they discovered Difabbio's fiancé Kulwicki dead from a shotgun round to the forehead.

Gualtieri said that the Falsey's mental health issues and history of domestic violence was an "ongoing unfortunately common situation."

The investigation into the shooting and homicide are ongoing.

