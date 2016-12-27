Suspect sought in Pinellas stabbing death turns herself in

A female suspect sought in connection with a Clearwater homicide turned herself in Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Renesha L. Brown, 24, who had a warrant for her arrest in the Monday stabbing death of Keoni Maxine Ivory, 21, reported to the Pinellas County Jail, police said.

Clearwater police were called Monday morning to the Norton Apartment Complex,1450 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, where Ivory was found stabbed. She was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Clearwater Police at (727) 562-4242 or email tips@myclearwater.com; tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or through the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword "CWPD" to 847411.

(© 2016 WTSP)