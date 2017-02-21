Suspect sought in two 7-11 robberies in Hillsborough

HCSO detectives are seeking a suspect who robbed 2 7-11 stores in eastern Hillsborough County overnight Tuesday. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Detectives need the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed two 7-11 stores within the span of 30 minutes overnight Tuesday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima, who is connected to the armed robberies at the stores at 10016 McMullen Road in Riverview and 16781 Fishawk Boulevard in Lithia at 4:07 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.

The suspect may be driving this white four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Atltima. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say that the suspect, described as a black male, 160-180 pounds with a thin build and medium complexion, was armed with a handgun when robbed both 7-11's of an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve whtie shirt, gray hoodie and dark shorts.

If you have any information about the suspect or the vehicle in question, call HCSO at 813-247-8200 or submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

