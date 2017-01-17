WTSP
Suspected Lauderdale airport gunman to appear in court

CBS Miami , WTSP 8:08 AM. EST January 17, 2017

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man who reportedly went on a deadly shooting rampage inside a Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport baggage claim area is expected in Ft. Lauderdale federal court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors intend to ask the judge to deny 26-year-old Esteban Santiago bond.

Santiago is accused of killing five people and injuring six others on January 6th in a baggage claim area of Terminal 2.

The FBI says that after Santiago flew from Anchorage, Alaska, to Fort Lauderdale, he took a 9mm handgun out of a checked gun box, loaded it in a bathroom and emerged firing.

Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said.

Relatives say Santiago was having mental issues after serving in Iraq.

Santiago faces airport violence and firearms charges. If he’s convicted, he could be facing the death penalty. He has been held without bail since his arrest after the shooting. 

