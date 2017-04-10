WTSP
Suspects smash pickup into Pasco gun store, get away with weapons

Dramatic surveillance video was released Monday of the weekend break-in

10News staff , WTSP 6:45 PM. EDT April 10, 2017

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. -- Police are asking for the public’s help to catch whoever drove a pickup truck into a Zephyrhills business over the weekend and stole weapons.

It happened early Sunday morning.  Police say at around 2:15am, a pickup truck was seen on surveillance video driving right into the Sunshine State Armory at 5406 Gall Blvd.  After breaking in, the three suspects got away with an unknown number of guns and ammunition.

The vehicle was later recovered by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, where it had been set on fire.

If you know anything about the suspects, you’re asked to call the Zephyrhills Police Department at 813-780-0050  There’s a $2,500 reward being offered.
 

