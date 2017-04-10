Suspects smash pickup into Pasco gun store, get away with weapons

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. -- Police are asking for the public’s help to catch whoever drove a pickup truck into a Zephyrhills business over the weekend and stole weapons.

It happened early Sunday morning. Police say at around 2:15am, a pickup truck was seen on surveillance video driving right into the Sunshine State Armory at 5406 Gall Blvd. After breaking in, the three suspects got away with an unknown number of guns and ammunition.

The vehicle was later recovered by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, where it had been set on fire.

If you know anything about the suspects, you’re asked to call the Zephyrhills Police Department at 813-780-0050 There’s a $2,500 reward being offered.



