Suspects sought in Family Dollar armed robberies

An armed robbery suspect points a firearm at a Family Dollar employee as a second suspect leaps over the counter on February 3. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA -- Deputies need the public's help to identify armed suspects who targeted two Family Dollar locations in Hillsborough County this past weekend.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported the suspects first struck the Family Dollar at 7511 N. 56th Street in Temple Terrace around 9:41 p.m. then a second store at 4978 E. Busch Boulevard in Tampa about eight minutes later.

In both instances, neither suspect received money during these robberies.

Image from surveillance video taken from the Family Dollar shows one suspect holding a handgun. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HCSO released surveillance video on YouTube showing the suspects holding up two employees. One suspect points a silver handgun at one worker as another jumps over the counter. They hold the employees hostage briefly but leave the store before the employee opens the cash register.

The second suspect is seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

No employees were hurt, HCSO said.

The suspects are described as black males between 17-24 years in age with thin/medium builds and who are 5-feet-7 inches in height. One suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red knit cap, black pants, black gloves and brown Timberland-style boots. The second suspect was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, sunglasses, black pants and black boots. He also wore a black shirt to obscure his face.

A reward of up to $3,000 was offered by Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects in this case. Leave an anonymous tip at 800-873-8477, online or through the P3Tips mobile app to be eligible for the reward.

(© 2017 WTSP)