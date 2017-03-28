Suspects wanted in Plant City ATM skimmer case

Plant City police are looking for two men who allegedly placed an ATM skimmer at the GTE Credit Union in Plant City. (Photo: Plant City Police Department)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are sought in connection with a failed ATM skimmer device planted at the GTE Credit Union at 2201 James Redman Parkway in Plant City.

Plant City police said that the two men, seen in surveillance photos shared by the department, placed the device on March 21 at 6:50 p.m., but that the adhesive bonding the device to the machine failed.

A customer who made a withdrawal discovered the skimmer "a short time later" after it peeled away from the ATM's surface.

The men left the bank in a vehicle described as a red or burgundy late model Hyundai Santa Fe.

A reward of up to $3,000 is offered by Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay for information leading to the identification and arrest of the two suspects. If you have information about this case, leave an anonymous tip by calling 800-873-8477, online or through the P3Tips mobile application.

