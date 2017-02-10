The objects were pieces of underground pipe. (Photo: St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG -- Three objects found at Tyrone Square Mall on Friday caused enough concern that the Tampa Bomb Squad was called out, but fortunately it turned out to be a false alarm.

Mall security notified St. Petersburg police about 6:30 p.m. about the objects , which were found near the food court entrance near Victoria's Secret. Three teens had found the items nearby and were playing with them. When approached by mall security, the teens put them on the ground.

In an abundance of caution, police roped off the area around the objects and called for the bomb squad. The mall was not shut down, but Victoria's Secret was closed.

The squad checked out the objects and determined they were sections of underground pipe. They were about a foot long and 2 inches in diameter. They were wrapped in tape and had end caps, making them resemble pipe bombs, squad members said.





Police determined the teens had no criminal intent and had done nothing wrong.

