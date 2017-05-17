Suspicious powder shuts down Tampa courthouse

Officials check out a suspicious package in Tampa.

A report of a suspicious powder at the Hillsborough County Courthouse annex has shut down a street in downtown Tampa, officials say.

The powder was found in an envelope has forced the evacuation

No one has been injured and the powder is being tested to make sure it is not a dangerous substance.

Jefferson Street is closed between Kennedy Boulevard and Twiggs Street.

Tampa Fire Rescue personnel are checking out the powder.

Stay with WTSP.com for updates.

