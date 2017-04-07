Florida substitute teacher banned for lending car to student

Markihe Anderson, 29, has been banned from substitute teaching for at least five years in the Lee County school system. (Photo: University of Florida, 2006)

A long-term substitute teacher at South Fort Myers High School has been removed from his position and put on the do-not-call list for at least five years after allegedly letting a female student use his car to leave campus to get food.

The incident was brought to the Lee County school system's attention at 3:40 p.m. on March 27 when Principal Ed Mathews asked that Markihe Anderson be removed from the call list for subs. The 29-year-old had been filling in for a social studies class, and is still listed on the school's website as a teacher.

The district agreed to the request, and shared the case information with the Florida Department of Education.

DOE spokeswoman Audrey Walden was unable to confirm or deny whether there is an open investigation on Anderson at this time.

Melissa Mickey, Lee school district spokeswoman, said, "He is ineligible for employment with the district for a minimum of 5 years."

According to his personnel file, Anderson was brought on as a long-term sub for a vacant social studies position at South High in November.

He first applied for a substitute, or "guest," teaching position in November 2012, and has worked in a long-term sub capacity at James Stephens International Academy, Dunbar High School and South.

At South and Dunbar high schools, Anderson worked as an assistant football coach.

Anderson, a graduate of Dunbar High, played football at the University of Florida. An email to district staff from Dunbar Principal Carl Burnside says he was picked for the coaching job in May 2014 because no existing staff wanted the position, and Anderson, who was pursuing his teaching certificate, "returned to Fort Myers with the hopes of impacting the lives of local youth."

The principal told district staff in a December 2014 follow-up email that Anderson failed the state's grades six-though-12 social studies exam but was prepping for the grades five-through-nine test.

The state confirmed Anderson has taken the social science subject area exam twice.

In 2015, Anderson was denied a teaching certificate because he didn't mention on his application how he entered a pretrial diversion program in 2013 after being charged with petty theft and resisting a loss prevention officer at a store.

The state based this decision off of three state laws, including:

certified teachers should be of "good moral character"

an applicant can be denied a certificate if they have committed the same kind of act that would result in a certified teacher losing their license

an applicant can be denied a certificate for violating the state's behavior code for teachers, including not being honest in all professional dealings or submitting false information on a document related to the profession.

Connect with this reporter: @NP_pstaik (Twitter).

