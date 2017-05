SWAT members arrived at the Nantucket Cove Apartments on Monday, May 8, 2017. (Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputies, SWAT and crisis team members responded this afternoon to the scene of a barricaded person at an apartment complex.

It happened at the Nantucket Cove Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities believe the person is armed. Crews have evacuated nearby apartments.

