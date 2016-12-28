SWAT standoff underway at apartment complex in Lakeland

(Lakeland police)

LAKELAND, FLA. - A SWAT standoff is underway in Lakeland, where a man is holed up inside an apartment after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.



It’s happening at the Westlake apartments. According to investigators, it started at around 11pm with a call about a domestic dispute.

Witnesses say the man fled after the alleged assault. A tip call came in that he was at the Westlake apartments.

The SWAT team has responded and has been trying to talk him into coming out peacefully.

Roads are blocked off around the complex and people are advised to avoid the area.

