Sweet surprise: A teacher's adorable proposal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A CMS kindergarten teacher proposed to his girlfriend, also a kindergarten teacher at the same school, in front of their classes Thursday.

NBC Charlotte was there to capture the sweet moment at Berewick Elementary School.

Bridget Conroy and Craig Forys have always loved teaching, and both say their students are the most important thing in the world to them.

So, of course, Forys wanted the kids to be a part of his proposal.

Ms. Conroy was called to a fake meeting and when she opened the door, Mr. Forys was waiting. He proposed with the help of their classes, as students held up signs that spelled out “marry me?”.

“I’m still in shock I can’t believe it,” Conroy said. “It’s the best feeling ever. It was perfect. Everything was perfect.”



