Take the quiz: Are you prone to road rage?

Tampa, FL -- Road rage. You've probably felt it. And according to a study from AAA The Auto Club, the vast majority of drivers have actually let their frustrations get the best of them.

Along with their findings, the Auto Club also has a quiz that you can take to find out if you're prone to road rage.

The study finds 80% of drivers admit they've lost it to some extent, engaging in some sort of aggressive behavior in this past year.

“I've honked the horn. I've flipped the lights. I've never thrown any hand signs,” said Clarence Davis, who had just come off I-275 in Tampa.

A survey from the Auto Club finds 51% of drivers admit to tailgating in anger and nearly as many say they've yelled (47%) or honked their horn (45%).

“They are like, come on. And I'm like I didn't even do anything wrong,” said Jocelyn Figueroa, who has been on the receiving end of people’s frustration.

A third of those surveyed also admit to making angry gestures.

Twenty-four percent say they’ve intentionally blocked other cars. And 12% say they have purposely cut off another vehicle.

“Two out of three drivers that we surveyed think it's worse now than it was three years ago. And nine out of those 10 drivers think that these behaviors - think that road rage - is a threat to their safety,” said AAA Spokesman Matt Nasworthy.

The same survey found that 4% of drivers admit that in the last year that they've actually gotten out of their vehicle to confront another driver. And 3% admit that they have either bumped or intentionally rammed into another vehicle.

Those might not seem like very high percentages, but consider when you're driving how many vehicles are around you at any given time. And then realize, said Nasworthy, what some of those drivers are capable of.

“It's best just to let them go. Let them get out of your area, not be a danger to your safety,” said Nasworthy. “And don't engage. Don't make eye contact with somebody that's losing their cool like that. All that does is fuel the fire.”

The auto club is making the same quiz questions available online, so you can gauge for yourself whether you're what they call a punishing driver. Click or tap here.

They hope when people see the results, “That they will in fact, say, you know what? This is something that I need to fix first, rather than expecting everybody else to drive perfectly around me,” said Nasworthy, “And I think the more people that do that you'll start to see these numbers come down.”

