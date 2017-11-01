"Taming Your Traffic" OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN . A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Taming Your Traffic Contest (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Pacific and Southern, LLC (“WTSP” or “Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Skyline Limo and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 5:00 a.m. (E.T.) on Thursday, November 2, 2017 and end at 8:59 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2017(the “Contest Period”). During the Contest Period enter online by visiting www.wtsp.com/tamingyourtraffic, completing all required information and following all posted instructions. All online entries must include a video, of no more than 30-seconds (:30) describing your daily commute. All submitted video entries should be at the highest resolution possible. Video and all images within must not have been digitally altered in any way. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SEND” button. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor will not be responsible for entries that exceed the 30-second (:30) limit, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, create a sound recording of, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third-party’s intellectual property rights, or that Sponsor deems obscene, offensive or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience.

4. Winner Selection . A panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsor will judge all eligible entries according to the following criteria: one-third (1/3), clarity of video, one-third (1/3), composition of video, one-third (1/3), unique portrayal of the commute experience, including length, slowness and overall difficulty. The ratings scale for each criterion will range from one (1) to ten (10), with ten (10) being the best score. Judging will occur on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. (E.T.) to 3:00 p.m. (E.T.) and the three (3) entries with the highest cumulative scores will be designated the “Finalists”. Finalists will be notified using the email address listed on their entry form. In the event of a tie, tied entries will be re-judged on the same criteria listed above. Decisions of judges and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects. Judging will be completed on or before Wednesday, November 8, 2017. Once the three (3) finalists are determined, each video will air two (2) times on Thursday, November 9, 2017 between the hours of 5:00 a.m. (E.T.) and 7:00 a.m. (E.T.). Viewers will vote via the WTSP app or the WTSP website between the hours of 5:00 a.m. (E.T.) and 7:00 a.m. (E.T.) on Thursday, Nov. 9 to determine which Finalist will be the Grand Prize Winner. In the event of a tie, the Grand Prize Winner will be determined through a random drawing from among the Finalists tied for the most votes.

5. Prizes and Odds . Grand Prize: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a limo ride from their residence to their workplace, plus return trip, on Friday, November 10, 2017. Winner must be available to travel on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (E.T.), and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (E.T.). (ARV: $510).

a. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the email address and/or U.S. Mail address provided on winner’s entry form. Return of email notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to email notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion., By participating in this Contest, each participant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, TEGNA Inc. and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries and damages arising out of the promotion, including but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death, or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of participant’s participation in the promotion, the receipt, use or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the promotion or any prize. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor . The Taming Your Traffic Contest is sponsored by WTSP. The decisions of Sponsor and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook. For a list of winners (available after November 17, 2017) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.wtsp.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Taming Your Traffic, c/o WTSP, 11450 Gandy Blvd. St. Petersburg, FL 33702. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Ellen Lasher at 727-577-8422.

