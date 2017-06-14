Tampa bakery sues over faulty cake pans

Alessi Bakeries (Photo: Google Earth)

Life is not always a piece of cake.

A Tampa bakery is taking a pan manufacturer to court, saying the cake pans it bought were faulty.

According to our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times, Alessi Bakeries said the U.S. Foods pans warped, ruining nearly $120,000 of their Tres Leches cakes.

Alessi paid $5,000 for the 35,000 pans. It wants damages for the ruined cake, the cost of the pans, storing the bad cake and disposing of it. U.S. Foods did not comment to The Times.

For more, read The Times report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV