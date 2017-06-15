Tampa Bay man takes to Facebook to find bride in portrait

(Facebook/Matt Gregg)

A Florida man hopes social media can help him return a portrait to its rightful owner, a South Carolina woman whose name he does not have.

Matt Gregg of Ellenton, FL posted a photo on Facebook and asked the public to share it. In the photo he is holding a large portrait of a woman he does not know. Gregg said the portrait was shipped to him on accident and while the company is working to send new photos to both parties, he hopes to return the one he has to the woman.

He wrote "All they would tell me was she is from South Carolina. She will get a new one but maybe she'd like to have another. Share and if someone can identify her ill ship it to the bride."

Greenville Online