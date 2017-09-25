Tampa Bay officials refuse to show, or don't have, senior home plans
Tampa Bay emergency management officials either don't keep or refused to show the safety plans for senior homes that they sign off on. This comes after the deaths of 11 people in a South Florida senior home following Hurricane Irma.
WTSP 5:46 PM. EDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NFL protest following Trump's remarks
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
What to do if you're bitten by a snake
-
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
-
Community rallies to aid electrical worker
-
10Investigates: Are you eligible for a mortgage deferral during a natural disaster?
-
Plane, copter collide at airport
-
Cruises affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria
-
Sewage pumped into neighbor's home
More Stories
-
Parents warn of bounce house dangers after teen's…Sep 25, 2017, 2:02 p.m.
-
Polk County trash pickup delayed, could become…Sep 25, 2017, 3:55 p.m.
-
Gandy businesses launch shopping campaign ahead of…Sep 25, 2017, 1:52 p.m.