Tampa Bay water restrictions go into effect Monday!

(Thinkstock) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

We might be getting rain this week, but water restrictions are still scheduled to go into effect on Monday.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District is putting in place what they call ‘Modified Phase III Water Shortage Restrictions,’ meaning there are certain days that you can water your lawn, wash your car or do a number of other activities with water.

The restrictions have been put in place until August 1.

The restrictions apply to the following counties: Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties; the portions of Charlotte, Highlands, Lake, Levy, Marion, Polk, and Sumter, as well as Gasparilla Island.

However, you should check your city or county regulations.

Below are full details of the water restrictions, from the Southwest Florida Water Management District. You can report violations here.

The District’s Modified Phase III water shortage restrictions are in effect June 5, 2017 through August 1, 2017, except where stricter measures have been imposed by local governments.

These measures currently apply to all of Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties; the portions of Charlotte, Highlands, Lake, Levy, Marion, Polk, and Sumter, within the District’s jurisdiction; and Gasparilla Island (including the portion in Lee County) except as noted below.

Some local governments, such as St. Petersburg, have local ordinances with special watering times.

Some local governments, such as Sarasota County and Dunedin, have local ordinances with special one-day-per-week schedules.

Ocala and most of unincorporated Marion County follows the St. Johns River Water Management District’s water restrictions; however, the City of Dunnellon and The Villages remain under the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s water restrictions.

Unincorporated Levy County follows the Suwannee River Water Management District.

These restrictions apply to the use of wells and surface sources such as ponds, rivers and canals, in addition to utility-supplied water.

Lawn Watering Schedule and Times

Lawn watering is limited to a once-per-week schedule. Follow this schedule unless your city or county has a different once-per-week schedule or more stringent restrictions.

Addresses with “house numbers” … May only irrigate on … Ending in 0 or 1 Monday Ending in 2 or 3 Tuesday Ending in 4 or 5 Wednesday Ending in 6 or 7 Thursday Ending in 8 or 9 Friday No address (community common areas, etc.) Friday

Unless your city or county already has stricter hours in effect, the allowable watering hours are before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m., regardless of property size.

Landscape Watering Schedule and Times

Handwatering and micro-irrigation of plants (other than lawns) can be done on any day at any time, if needed.

New Lawns & Plants

New lawns and plants have a 60-day establishment period. On days 1-30, they may be watered any day of the week.

During days 31-60, they may be watered approximately every other day. Even-numbered addresses may water on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Odd-numbered addresses may be watered on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. See also “Deed Restrictions” below.

Reclaimed Water

Reclaimed water remains subject to voluntary watering hours, unless blended with another water source or restricted by the local government or utility.

Car Washing

Car washing is limited to once-per-week on the designated watering day for the location.

Commercial car washes, including mobile detailing businesses, may still operate on any day.

Emergency and other first responder vehicles may still be washed on any day as needed.

Fundraising events are prohibited unless they were scheduled prior to enactment of this order.

Pressure Washing

Pressure washing is allowed once a year and for necessary purposes, such as prior to painting or sealing, in order to maintain a paint or material warranty, to address a health or safety hazard and to comply with health laws. See also “Deed Restrictions” below.

Fountains

Fountains and other aesthetic water features may only operate eight hours per day. The regular hours of operation can be selected by the owner, but must be posted (see fact sheet for list of exemptions, such as water features that also provide aerification to koi ponds).

Other Water Uses

Sprinkler-like devices used on a lawn for recreational purposes shall be limited to the lawn and landscape restrictions.

The lawn and landscape of agricultural operations, commercial establishments, golf courses, athletic fields, and industrial facilities are subject to the lawn and landscape restrictions listed in the Water Shortage Order.

Additional restrictions apply to water uses specific to agricultural operations, commercial establishments, golf courses, athletic fields, and industrial facilities.

Deed Restrictions & Community Standards Enforcement

Homeowners associations and other entities must suspend any requirement to replace lawns, pressure wash, or engage in other activity which increases water use during this water shortage declaration.

Water Utilities and Other Essential Services

Water use necessary for fire suppression, maintaining safe drinking water quality, and other essential services is not restricted.

Water utilities, in conjunction with local government agencies, must enforce restrictions and provide a monthly enforcement report (see new fact sheet for details).

Water utilities must continue implementing customer messaging and other water conservation efforts (see new fact sheet for details).

© 2017 WTSP-TV