Tampa-bound flight diverted due to unruly passenger

TAMPA, Fla. - A Southwest Airlines flight to Tampa International Airport was diverted to Birmingham on Friday due to an unruly passenger who assaulted a flight attendant.

Logan Polley, 25, of Franklin, Tenn., faces disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges after being unruly during the flight, Birmingham, Ala., police said.

Passengers on Flight 5024, which departed from Nashville, Tenn., subdued Polley until the plane landed in Birmingham, police said.

"Once the plane landed officers attempted to remove the suspect from the plane and he became confrontational and resisted the officers," police said in a statement. "They were able to gain control of the suspect and remove him from the plane. The officers observed the suspect was highly intoxicated."

No passengers were hurt, police said.

The flight arrived in Tampa an hour behind schedule, the airline said.

