Tampa child dropped off at wrong house by driver

RaSheeda Yates took in a 4-year-old girl who was mistakenly dropped off at her home by a driver. (Photo: Charlie Jaijo, Tampa Bay Times)

TAMPA -- The driver for a child welfare service has been fired after he mistakenly dropped off a 4-year-old at the wrong house, our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times reported Friday.

The 4-year-old girl was left with strangers, a 14-year-old girl and her mother, at their home on E. North Street on Monday around 7:45 p.m. The child was supposed to be taken to a foster home at a E North Bay Street.

This latest incident involving a child left behind in a transport van comes one week after a sleeping 4-year-old was not transferred from a daycare van with a flat tire in Tampa.

According to the Times, the driver incorrectly entered in his GPS the wrong address, about two miles away from the foster home.

The Florida Department of Children and Families told the Times the driver has since been let go from his employer, Camelot Community Care, a subcontractor of Eckerd Kids. Eckerd Kids is responsible for child welfare in Hillsborough County.

While the girl was taken in by RaSheeda Yates and her daughter, the girl could not tell them where exactly she belonged.

Yates contacted the police, who similarly had trouble with locating the girl's home. But a Facebook post by Yates was seen by the girl's biological mother. The mother called Yates and asked her why her daughter was left at the house. With this connection made, Yates called police who then contacted Eckerd Kids.

About 4 hours after the girl was dropped off, her foster parent showed up to claim her. The Times reported that the child was reluctant to leave and asked for her mother.

