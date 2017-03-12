Tampa firefighter accidentally shoots fiancée

. (Photo: Thinkstock, Stefano Garau)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was shot in the leg after her fiancée grabbed his handgun out of a center console and accidentally discharged the weapon on Saturday night.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said that Logan D. McClain, 29, was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by Mareth C. Reum, 28, was driving near the intersection of Pasadena Avenue South and Park Street in Pasadena around 10:30 p.m.

McClain, who is employed as a firefighter and paramedic in Tampa, reached for the gun while Reum was driving. The gun fired and the bullet struck Reum in the right thigh. McClain was able to render aid to Reum and placed her in the back seat.

McClain then drove in the direction of Bayfront Medical Center but was stopped by PSCO deputies responding to an initial report of suspicious circumstances before McClain arrived at Bayfront.

Reum was taken the rest of the way by ambulance to Bayfront Medical Center where she received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

According to PCSO, McClain is permitted to carry a concealed handgun and foul play is not suspected in this shooting.

