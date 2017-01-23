Tampa Int'l Airport photo contest encourages aviation snapshots (Photo: WTSP)

Tampa, FL -- Tampa International Airport has come up with a creative way to connect with customers and enhance their image, by using images.

It involves people like you taking and sharing pictures at or around the airport.

And if your photograph really -- takes off -- there may even be a little something in it for you.

The new contest taps into peoples’ combined passions for planes and picture taking, by sharing them on TIA’s Facebook page.

It turns out, said airport officials, that travelers and aviation enthusiasts, are always sending creative pictures to their social media accounts anyway. Both from inside the terminal and airplanes on the outside, too.

Sometimes it’s a plane taking off or landing against the sunrise or sunset. Maybe it’s a photo capturing people’s emotions, like a tearful goodbye or family reunion.

“People are taking pictures of celebrities they see in the airport. It might be a special moment in the airport. And some people just really like planes,” said Airport Spokesperson Emily Nipps. “And they come out here specifically to take pictures of planes.”

So, airport officials got an idea to encourage all those aspiring airport artists with a weekly TIA photo contest. The prizes, while not expensive, are likely to appeal to travelers. A free power charger. Maybe a gift card to one of the terminal's vendors.

“It's a great idea!” said passenger Mike Simon. “Hey, you can win something. Who doesn't want to win anything right?”

Occasionally, airport officials say they may even offer bigger prizes for a best-of-the-best photo contest.

“Who cares? It's not the money, it's just the fun,” said airport visitor Marcie Kaplan.

The idea is already taking flight on Facebook, where the airport has posted a few examples including the odd image of a person wearing a unicorn head perched on the airports top-floor garage deck.

“Whatever it is, no matter how creative it is, or how interesting it is or how weird it is, we will take the photo,” said Nipps.

The contest is already underway. Participants can take their favorite airport or aviation pictures and message them to TIA's Facebook page and then inviting folks to vote for it.

The airport will then narrow it down to the two most popular images on Wednesday's, re-post those pictures for a final vote, and then announce the winner each Friday.

