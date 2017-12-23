Tampa lawyer - again - accused of having sex with inmates, recruiting them for porn

Andrew Bennett Spark is charged with exposure of sexual organs, soliciting for prostitution and possession of contraband in a county detention facility. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. - Once again, Andrew Bennett Spark bonded out of jail after being accused of engaging in sexual acts with inmates and recruiting them for porn.

This time, the scene was the Hillsborough County Jail.

Spark, a 54-year-old Tampa lawyer, was arrested five days ago on the same charges at the Pinellas County Jail.

He was out on bond when he turned himself in to Hillsborough officials.

Spark is also being investigated by the Florida Bar Association.

