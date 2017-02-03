Tampa man arrested for DUI in pedestrian collision

David Gene Franklin (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tampa driver who fatally struck a pedestrian with his truck overnight Friday was charged with misdemeanor DUI in connection with the crash.

TPD reported that David Gene Franklin, 49, was allegedly driving under the influence when his Toyota pickup truck hit the unidentified pedestrian walking across Gandy Boulevard away from a crosswalk near Dale Mabry Highway around 1:09 a.m.

The victim, who did not have identification, was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he later died.

