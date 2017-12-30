Tampa man fatally shot inside Highlands County bar

Investigators are looking for clues after a Tampa man was fatally shot in a Highlands County bar Friday night.

It happened a little before 11pm at the Kool Runnings bar on Garrett Road. Deputies were called about the gunfire and found the victim, identified as Anthony Paul Mathiason, dead inside.

Several people were inside the bar at the time of the shooting, but only a few stayed to talk to deputies. They’re asking anyone else who knows about the shooting to call them at 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

