Tampa man wanted for robbery

TAMPA -- Authorities have named a suspect in a September robbery after an investigation revealed that he allegedly used the victim's credit card at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported that Curtis Leon Smith, 33, approached the victim on September 9 at the Netpark complex at 5701 East Hillsborough Avenue and told the victim he was armed with a handgun. The victim complied with Smith's demands and gave up his wallet, cell phone and PIN number to his debit card.

Smith then left the area in a tan four-door 1999 Toyota Corolla with Florida Tag: 7258TP.

Detectives were able to trace Smith to the the debit card after he allegedly made "several transactions" at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

Smith's last known address is 6727 South Lois Avenue #424. He is described as a 6-foot-2 male weighing 214 pounds.

If you have information about the whereabouts of Smith, contact HCSO at 813-247-8200. Or to be eligible for a cash reward, leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477), online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

