Tampa motorcyclist killed in crash

A 73-year-old Tampa motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 6:45 a.m., a 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by Justin J. Howard, 29, of Spring Hill was traveling east on State Road 52 to the east of Ehren Cutoff. Meanwhile, a 2014 Basha motorcycle was ahead of him, traveling at a slower speed.

The name of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Dodge ran into the rear of the motorcycle, FHP said.

The driver died at Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point.

Charges are pending.

