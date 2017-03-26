Tampa motorcylist dies after rear-end collision

Drunk man run over by own pickup truck (Photo: AP)

A 73-year-old Tampa man was killed Saturday when his motorcycle was struck from behind on State Road 52, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Police say William D. Berry was traveling east on S.R. 52 just past Ehren Cutoff when he was struck from behind by a Dodge Caliber driven by Justin J. Howard, 29, of Spring Hill.

Berry was transported to Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point, where he was pronounced dead. Howard was not injured.

The FHP's investigation continues.

