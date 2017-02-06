Tampa pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle

A Tampa pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcycle on Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
About 4:30 p.m., Kevin Manthenge, 28, of Tampa was walking across North 56th Street south of Neal Drive when he stepped into the path of a 2009 Kawasaki ridden by Larry Richard Gregory, 46, of Temple Terrace.
The impact ejected Gregory from the motorcycle. He received minor injuries; he was wearing a helmet.
Manthenge was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died, FHP said.
No charges were filed.
