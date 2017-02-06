WTSP
Close

Tampa pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle

10News WTSP , WTSP 9:58 PM. EST February 06, 2017

A Tampa pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcycle on Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 4:30 p.m., Kevin Manthenge, 28, of Tampa was walking across North 56th Street south of Neal Drive when he stepped into the path of a 2009 Kawasaki ridden by Larry Richard Gregory, 46, of Temple Terrace.

The impact ejected Gregory from the motorcycle. He received minor injuries; he was wearing a helmet.

Manthenge was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died, FHP said.

No charges were filed. 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories