Tampa pedestrian struck, killed by motorcycle

A Tampa pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcycle on Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 4:30 p.m., Kevin Manthenge, 28, of Tampa was walking across North 56th Street south of Neal Drive when he stepped into the path of a 2009 Kawasaki ridden by Larry Richard Gregory, 46, of Temple Terrace.

The impact ejected Gregory from the motorcycle. He received minor injuries; he was wearing a helmet.

Manthenge was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died, FHP said.

No charges were filed.

