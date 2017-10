TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department is looking for a missing 9-year-old boy.

Corneliu Durham was last seen on North Boulevard near Cornelius Avenue around 8am this morning.

Anyone who knows of Durham’s whereabouts is asked to call (813)231-6130.

© 2017 WTSP-TV