Perry Allen Moore

Tampa police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Perry Allen Moore, 70, was last seen in the 800 block of West Yukon Street about 2:20 p.m.

Moore was traveling on foot. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants. He suffers from medical issues.

Anyone who sees Moore is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.

