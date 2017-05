The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 77-year-old woman.

Doris Maynard is about 5-foot-1 and 100 pounds.

She was last seen driving her gray 2012 Chrysler 300, Florida tag EXTV03.

If you have seen Maynard or know her whereabouts, please contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 242-3800.

