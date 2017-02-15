Tampa police seek missing elderly woman

Tampa police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman who does not speak English and is unfamiliar with the area.

Oneida Fabre was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 8400 block of North Willow Avenue.

She is 5 foot 3 inches and approximately 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and light blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130.

(© 2017 WTSP)