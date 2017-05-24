WTSP
Tampa police seek missing man needing medical attention

10News WTSP , WTSP 10:35 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

Tampa police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man

Travis E. Parish, 20, needs medical care. He was last seen driving a white 2017 Ford Mustang, Florida tag IFSL52.

He is 5-foot-10, 180-200 pounds, and has tattoos on both biceps. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black gym shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.

