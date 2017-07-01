Tampa police seek missing swimmer

Tampa police are conducting a search for a swimmer at Cypress Point Park.

About 2:50 p.m., police received a call that the man, who is in his mid-30s, was missing from the beach.

The man had gone to the park, 5620 W Cypress St., with family members, and the last time they saw him he was in the water.

Conducting the search are the police air service unit, marine unit and dive team. Tampa Fire Rescue, U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Wildlife Commission are assisting with the search.

Stay with WTSP for updates.

© 2017 WTSP-TV