Body found believed to be that of missing Cypress Point swimmer

Robert A. Lucas

Tampa police found a body this morning they believe is that of a missing swimmer.

Robert A. Lucas, 36, had been missing since yesterday. Then this morning, police tweeted that they had found a body in about 10 feet of water believed to be his. The body was found roughly 50 feet from where he had last been seen.

Lucas had gone to Cypress Point with family members. They say the last time they saw him, he was in the water.

Crews searched for him yesterday before the search was suspended for the night. Then this morning, the body believed to be his was found.

