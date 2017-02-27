Tampa police shoot pit bull dogs in poodle attack

TAMPA -- A police officer shot one pit bull dog and seriously injured another dog Monday morning when the dogs lunged at the officer after mauling a poodle.

The poodle's owner was walking the dog around 5:55 a.m. in the Jackson Heights neighborhood when the two dogs escaped their home and came after the poodle.

As the Tampa Police Department officer arrived at the scene, the pit bulls had killed the poodle and turned on the officer, who fired "several shots" at the dogs. The officer was not identified.

Neither the officer or the poodle's owner were injured during the attack.

TPD is investigating the use of deadly force by the officer. Hillsborough County Animal Control is looking into the pit bull escape and attack, according to TPD.

