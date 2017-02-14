Tampa police team with at-risk teens to help feed city's hungry

TAMPA - Tampa Police officers are working with some special partners today.

They are volunteering at Feeding Tampa Bay, packing boxes with food that will be sent out to food banks all over the Bay Area.

Each officer is paired with an at-risk teen to help create a positive relationship in the community.

Officer Bryan Perry says it's a great way for kids to see police officers as 'real people.' His partner is 11-year-old Michael Finger. Over the last couple days, they've learned a lot about each other and Michael says he's realized that he has a lot in common with Officer Perry.

10 News WTSP reporter Jenny Dean will show you how this is #breakingbarriers tonight at 6.



