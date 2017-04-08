Tampa woman charged with DUi in crash with injury

More than 40 firearms were stolen from a gun store and the Hillsborough County sheriff is looking for the suspects.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Tampa woman is suspected of driving under the influence after a crash that seriously injured a Land O'Lakes motorcyclist on Friday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol reported that Hannah Michele Patrick attempted to make an illegal U-Turn on U.S. Highway 41 approaching Morgan Road in Hudson.

Patrick turned her vehicle into the oncoming path of a Honda motorcycle driven by Zachary Scott Kane, 44, of Land O'Lakes.

FHP said Kane was unable to avoid crashing into Patrick's KIA Spectra. The collision then sent Patrick's vehicle into a third vehicle driven by Diane Farmer, 69, of Tampa. Farmer had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Kane suffered critical injuries and was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa. Patrick was not injured in either collision.

Patrick was arrested and charged with DUI with serious bodily injury, driving with a suspended license, improper U-Turn and no proof of insurance. She is being held on $16,000 bond at the Land O'Lakes jail.

