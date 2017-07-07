Tampa woman claims puppy stolen from car while stopped at intersection

Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County

TAMPA -- The owner of a puppy hopes you can help find it after it was grabbed out of a car sitting at a stop light in Hillsborough County earlier this week.

It happened near the USF campus, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Deputies got a call from Laura Rodriguez was stopped at Bruce B Downs Boulevard and USF’s Holly Drive. She says someone grabbed her brown Labrador puppy out of her car’s back window.

Rodriguez told deputies it started when a dark-colored sedan with a man and woman in it cut her off. She says she could tell the female driver of that car thought she was driving too slow.

The woman got out of the vehicle, according to Rodriguez and began to cuss and yell. Before the light turned green, Rodriguez says the woman pulled the dog, Bella, out through the window.

