Tampa woman missing since being discharged from hospital

TAMPA, Fla. -- Investigators hope you can help them find a woman who hasn’t been seen since being discharged from the hospital early last month.

Melissa Bennett left Florida Hospital on Dale Mabry Highway North on August 8. But her family and friends haven’t heard from her. And her mother says she suffers from seizures.

Anyone with information on where Melissa may be is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 727-247-8200.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV