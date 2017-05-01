Tanker explodes on I-75 in Dayton

A car struck a tanker head-on causing a massive explosion on I-75 in Dayton, Ohio. WBNS photo

DAYTON, Ohio - A portion of Interstate 75 in Dayton, Ohio is shut down because of a large semi-tanker fire.

The Dayton Police Department said a crash between a car and the semi-tanker happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday on I-75 south between U.S. 35 and State Route 4.

Police said at least one person died in the crash which caused the fire which sent black smoke into the air.

Dayton Police Lt. Mark Ponichtera told WHIO, the CBS affiliate in Dayton, that a wrong-way driver of a car crashed head-on into the tanker carrying gasoline.

The highway was shut down in both directions for several hours.

Just after 9:45 p.m., police said most of the northbound lanes of I-75 were open. The only one closed is an inside lane.

Police said the southbound lanes Third Street and State Route 4 will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

The video below shows the explosion as a result of the crash as seen from an Ohio Department of Transportation camera.

WBNS