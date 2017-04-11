Tarpon Springs Middle School locked down after Instagram threat

Tarpon Springs Middle School (Photo: Google Maps)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Tarpon Springs Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a student posted an Instagram message threatening a school shooting.

The school was locked down from 10:00 a.m. to 11:29 a.m. after police determined there was no threat.

A student who was home sick this morning reported the Instagram message to Tarpon Springs police. Police located the student who allegedly made the threats at his home and took him into custody..

Police said that he admitted to making the online threat but there was no indication that he intended to follow through on the threats. There were no other students involved in making the threats, TSPD said.

The child was charged with a 2nd degree felony charge of written communication to kill and a misdemeanor charge of disruption of school function.

