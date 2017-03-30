TB case confirmed in Pasco County; school officials warned

Symptoms of TB can include a bad cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer, pain in the chest and coughing up blood. (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2002 Getty Images)

A confirmed case of tuberculosis has been confirmed in Pasco County, and health officials are working with county schools to find anyone who might have been in contact with the patient for extended periods of time.

The health department is contacting people to make sure those who may need it, receive testing. As a precaution a letter informing parents and employees at impacted locations is being distributed and includes information about TB signs and symptoms.

"When we respond to public health events, we need to follow established protocols"; says County Health Officer, Mike Napier. "Working with Pasco County Schools and parents in this process is key to successfully protecting everyone's health."

TB bacteria are spread through the air from one person to another. The TB droplets are put into the air when a person with TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks, or sings. People with close contact may breathe in these bacteria and could become infected.

Symptoms of TB can include a bad cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer, pain in the chest and coughing up blood. Other symptoms can include weakness or fatigue, weight loss, fever, sweating at night, chills and no appetite.

For more information on TB, visit the state health department website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website..



