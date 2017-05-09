TCU 14-year-old will be youngest college grad ever in North Texas

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Southwest Airlines brawl
-
Man tries to help as other stands by
-
Shooting with a deputy in Tarpon Springs
-
Viral video shows teen throwing woman into pool
-
Police chief blasts 'misinformation' over shooting
-
Social video: RxMixup
-
Two bodies found in van that plowed into water in Venice
-
Verify: Is the Blue Whale challenge responsible for hundreds of suicides?
-
T-TAPP
-
Minivan drives off South Jetty in Venice
More Stories
-
Who might succeed James Comey? Former FBI director…May 10, 2017, 3:20 a.m.
-
North Port police seek missing womanMay. 9, 2017, 10:00 p.m.
-
Fight erupts on Southwest flight from Dallas to BurbankMay. 9, 2017, 8:20 p.m.