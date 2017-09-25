Teach me how to shimmy!

Michael gets a shimmy lesson from the cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe!

The songs of legendary hit-makers Mike Stoller and Jerry Leiber come to life in the Rock and Roll Musical Revue, SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE. Packed with memorable tunes like, "Hound Dog," "Love Potion #9," "On Broadway," "I'm A Woman" and "Stand By Me," it is the longest-running revue in Broadway History.

Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller, runs matinees and evenings through Oct. 1 at Show Palace Dinner Theatre, 16128 U.S. 19, Hudson. Dinner and show, $50.50, plus tax and tip; show only, group, and youth tickets available. Call (727) 863-7949. www.showpalace.net

